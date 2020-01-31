No. 1 LSU completed one of the most impressive seasons in college football history at Mercedes-Benz Superdome Jan. 14, coming back from a first-half deficit to take down No. 3 Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The 42-25 win for LSU was a well-suited finale for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow who finished one of the greatest individual seasons of all time by shattering even more records in the game that gave LSU its first national championship since the 2007 season.

“Forget Clemson, Joe Burrow is the greatest college football quarterback of all time,” Academy of Education and Empowerment senior Anthony Fulcher said.

Fulcher said his favorite play was when Joe Burrow broke the NCAA single-season record of 59 for TD passes.

Burrow finished the game with 463 yards on 31 of 49 passing, totaling six touchdowns (five passing) with no turnovers. He set new national title game records for passing yards and touchdowns, broke Deshaun Watson’s record for total yards in a championship game and broke the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes in the victory.

The win is a crowning achievement for Ed Orgeron and the LSU coaching staff, especially offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady, for the way they were able to transform not just the scheme of their offense but the mentality of the entire team. The aggressiveness that comes with an up-tempo spread attack was adopted on every side of the ball, and their relentlessness ultimately became the defining quality of their dominance.