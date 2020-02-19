Opinion: 2020 was off to a bad start

Tears have been shed and hearts have been broken — 2020 was off to a bad start. Coming into a new year people typically expect a new, fresh start with positivity, excitement and will have goals set.

Throughout the year there may be tragic events that bring the world down. But sadly, this year has begun with devastation. There have been many heartbreaking tragedies just within the first month of this year.

For example, a virus is spreading around the world infecting more each day. Also, wildfires spread across the Australian outback; an escalating conflict between Iran and the United States possibly led to war — 176 people killed in a plane crash resulting from that conflict; earthquake in Turkey and the Caribbean; and the tragedy of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, as well as 7 others, killed in a terrible helicopter crash.

Not even a week into the new year we get news that we might go to war. That is already mind-boggling and leaves people with worry.

“The start of 2020 was a bust because of getting the news on the third day [of the year] that we might go to war,” said Carson High School senior Paris Guilmat. “We’re supposed to start off the year good, but so far this year has not been good.”

In the first week of January, the Coronavirus was also announced as an outbreak. It started in China, but it is quickly spreading across the U.S. So far approximately 31,535 cases have been made followed by 638 deaths, according to Vancouver News.

In the end of January, the tragedy of a helicopter crash killing a total of 9 passengers, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant was announced. The whole world felt this pain, it affected everyone, everywhere.

“The start of 2020 has not been good at all, too many negative events took place, and the death of Kobe and his daughter made it so much worse,” said CHS senior Victor Perez.

It’s only the beginning of 2020, it can be said that starting off so bad in only the first month of the year sets up the expectations for the entire year. It is also important to take into consideration that while a string of bad events may pop up from time to time, it doesn’t necessarily detract from the overall state of the world.