President Donald Trump has came up with a berserk idea to be get rid of birth rights in the United States. There is a population of people who oppose his thinking, unfortunately also some who are in favor of it. Trump has a plan to stop granting automatic U.S. citizenship to all babies born on U.S. soil.



He claims even though there is an amendment that forbids him from doing so, he will continue with the plot with an act of congress or an executive order. The 14 Amendment clearly states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside,” which apparently isn’t enough to hold Trump back and his hatred for immigrants.

He believes illegal immigrants migrating to the U.S. and having children here, who then receive all benefits like someone of legal family isn’t acceptable.

“I think that it doesn’t make any sense… it’s not logical for him to try and take away something that’s an amendment, we should be able to make our parents citizens instead of him trying to deport everyone,” Academy of Medical Arts junior Priscila Ortega said.

Carson senior Julia Mayoral said it doesn’t really worry her.

“I know it isn’t going to go through. He’s all talk, everything he does, [you know what I mean] He doesn’t understand the logistics of his ideas and the people it has to be ran through before it becomes an actual thing,” Mayoral said.

Students have spoken from experience of having illegal immigrant families. It wouldn’t be fair for Trump to take away every right simply because he throws a fit whenever it comes to immigrants. If you’re born in the U.S. it’s logical to receive all the benefits when that’s what people migrate to America for; to seek better opportunities that aren’t provided in their native country. It’s pretty nuts that an old man is trying to make decisions that he won’t have to live with for a long time. At the end of the day, it’s only going to impact our country and those who are still young.