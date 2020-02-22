Opinion: Harbor City Skatepark is a great spot for skateboarders

If you’re a skateboarder, you already know that our craft is something special. Skateboarding is a sport, form of art, lifestyle and culture. The good that we get out of skateboarding is endless.

Skateboarding can help you take your mind off things. It can also help you think clearly about things. Skateboarding seems to bring things into perspective and allows you to feel as though you’re more in control of other aspects of your life.

“After several years of behind-the-scenes work from the City’s Department of Recreation and Parks, Councilman Joe Buscaino and local groups like CA$H CASH , we kicked off the project by meeting with Harbor City skateboarders to discuss their vision for the skate park design,” said a Spohn Ranch article.

According to Spohn Ranch, that meeting “directly shaped the final design and ensures the local skateboard community takes care of the skate park for decades to come.”

The final design features Spohn Ranch’s signature design principles — a smart blend of street and transition-style terrain, an architectural design aesthetic and obstacles that speak to the full spectrum of skill levels.

“The skate park is cool. It has everything vert and street. Vert is like ramps like a quarter pipe. Street is like things you would find in the city or on the front of the buildings, such as stairs, rails, and ledges,” said Carson High School senior Gabe Lingatong. “I think the skate park is a big accomplishment for the skate group CA$H GANG.”

Lingatong said that he plans on skating at Harbor City often and has already made an edit there of him doing a switch 360 flip and a back feeble on the down rail.

“The park is amazing , the skate park looks nice. I don’t skate but I play basketball there,” said CHS senior Christopher Collins. “The area is okay but not that good, so I feel like the skate park can take away the bad influences there.”