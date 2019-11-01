Opinion: Knott’s Scary Farm is the best local haunt

It’s that time of the year — spooky season is here. There’s Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood, and Six Flags Fright Fest in Valencia, Calif. But which one is the best? Also, are any good for kids?

Realistically, these theme parks’ Halloween festivities should be for kids ages 10 and up. Most scare tactics can be too much for children. The people who are dressed up to scare others don’t care about how bad someone gets scared, and they aren’t supposed to. It’s their job to try and scare everyone without caring about their feelings.

“Usually the parks scare me enough, so scary parks can be too much for little kids who get scared easily or don’t enjoy being scared,” Genesis Williams, a junior in the Academy of Medical Arts said.

The debate between the variety of parks tries to answer this question: Which one is the scariest? Overall, the winner is Knott’s Scary Farm. It’s the best place to go during this time of year. It’s fun for a date night and even with a group of people. Knott’s has cheaper prices compared to the other amusement parks and it includes free mazes.

“Knott’s Scary Farm is the scariest, for one the mazes are free and it has pitch black areas with fog which makes everything more intense and scary,” Carson senior Angel Luna said.

During this time of year there are many options to choose from. The best route for lower prices and more fun is Knott’s Scary Farm.