Opinion: mAIRijuana — legal pot on planes

In some states, marijuana is legal, but should it be legal in airports?

There is still a lot of confusion surrounding legal weed, especially considering it is still illegal at the federal level. Though marijuana is legal in several states, importing, exporting, and transporting of weed is illegal.

Some people need it for medical purposes, but some people use it simply for the high. Since airports are the boundaries between local and international rule, staff and security have to negotiate the transition with marijuana carrying passengers.

It’s been legal to carry up to 28.5 grams of marijuana for personal consumption at the Los Angeles international airport for almost a year now, but marijuana is still illegal under federal law.

Whether bringing marijuana on a flight at LAX will be a smooth ride or not

Passengers transporting marijuana between two states where it’s legal should have a smooth ride. But if a flight leaving LAX arrives where marijuana is illegal, passengers are still subject to local laws wherever they go.

Planes are also subject to federal law, so passengers transporting the plant could still face fines or detention, even if Los Angeles police decline to prosecute, according to CNN

The Los Angeles Airport Police Department will allow passengers to travel through LAX with up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana, according to a statement on LAX’s website posted in September.

“I think marijuana should be legal in airports because it’s a stress reliever. Marijuana is how many people cope with being tired, bored, or stressed. Not only does it make someone really happy but can allow many who hate airplane rides to sleep through the trip,” Richard Arban, a senior from Carson’s Academy of Education and Empowerment said.

Another senior from Carson’s Academy of Medical Arts Esteban Marin, disagreed.

“No, people can get out of control and cause problems with others,” Marin said.

Carson senior Michael Montijo, agreed that pot should be legal.

“If any other type of drug is legal to take, it should be too,” Montijo said.

In my opinion, I think marijuana should be legal because marijuana is like a stress reliever for many people.