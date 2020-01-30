Opinion: Oscars 2020 predictions after a great year for film

It’s that time of the year! Oscar nominations have been released and there have been mixed feelings on the nominations, but besides all of the controversy, 2019 was a stupendous year for film. Here are some of the nominees who have very high chance winning in their categories at the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9.

Best picture: “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino has done it again with yet another masterpiece in his 9th film “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

This “what if” story takes us back to Los Angeles in 1969 and Tarantino does it exceptionally well. The set and atmosphere plus the phenomenal soundtrack truly makes this film feel like it was made in 1969.

Actor in leading role: Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”

Some people believed for a very long time that Heath Ledger’s rendition of the joker could never be matched, until phenomenal actor Joaquin Phoenix decided to take on the role. Phoenix put on a performance of the ages with his interpretation of the iconic character.

This film touches on very sensitive topics such as mental illness and how unforgiving and ignorant this world could be towards mental illness at times. Phoenix easily separates himself from any competition with this spirited performance.

Actress in leading role: Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story”

Marriage Story is a great story about the struggles of a stage director and his wife going through a grueling and intense coast-to-coast divorce.

Scarlett Johansson put on an amazing performance as she portrays an accomplished actress who has grown sick and tired of being put to the back burner by her husband and has reached her breaking point.

Actor in supporting role: Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” is an amazing film with a star-studded cast and compelling story. But the actor who shined the most throughout the film was Brad Pitt as stuntman Cliff Booth.

Some people believe that this role truly embodies who Brad Pitt is as a person. Pitt embodies the definition of a supporting actor as he portrays the perfect sidekick.

Actress in supporting role: Laura Dern in “Marriage Story”

Laura Dern does an awesome job portraying divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw who connects with grieving and emotionally drained Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and represents her through her divorce process.

Directing: Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”



The king of mobster films Martin Scorese put together another masterpiece with “The Irishman.” This film is based on a true story and is about a hitman named Frank Sheeren (Robert De Niro) and his time spent with mobster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci).

This film also features the infamous Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) and goes in depth about his rivalry with the Kennedys and his mysterious disappearance.

This would be the first time Scorsese had worked with Al Pacino and it was magic right off the bat. This was a well flushed out film from start to finish where Scorsese gave his actors complete control to put on an unforgettable performance. This film is the perfect combination of love, betrayal, and regret.

In summary, this year’s Oscar will be a very successful one but there are some controversy surrounding it. Some people are devastated that no women received a nomination for directing. Some are also disappointed that Eddie Murphy was not nominated for an Oscar after his incredible performance in “Dolemite is my name.” In the end, you can’t satisfy everyone.