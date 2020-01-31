Opinion: Rapper Juice WRLD passes away as a legend

Jarad Anthony Higgins better known as Juice WRLD passed away on Dec. 8, 2019 from a sudden seizure at Midway international airport located in Chicago. In May 2018 the rapper Juice WRLD released his hit single “Lucid Dreams.”

Since then the young rapper has been unstoppable. It has impacted many from his passing. Especially that he passed at the young age 21.

“What’s the 27 Club? We ain’t making it past 21,” were lyrics in Juice WRLD’s song “Legend,” which he made after the death of fellow artists XXXTentacion and Lil Peep. Lyrics like these hit hard since he passed away at the age of 21.

Juice WRLD’s music impacted and influenced many especially the younger generation.

“[his music] influenced his fans emotionally because he puts in deep lyrics [to his songs]… his fans or supporters might relate to some lyrics and so they could feel they aren’t alone,” Carson High school freshman Jacob Bengson said.

Many people can relate to his music on a personal level when they are feeling alone or when they aren’t feeling themselves.

Juice WRLD’s death has affected many. One of the reasons being that the world is continuously losing young rappers.

“His death affected [many] because they [felt as if] they had an emotional connection with him through his music” Academy of Medical Arts junior Alejandro Cervantes said.

A proportion of people feel differently about the artist. Many people viewed him as another low life rapper who offered nothing to society. Others didn’t listen to him and don’t view him as a legend because they never cared to listen to a couple of Juice WRLD’s songs.

Besides other opinions, Juice WRLD had personal connections with his fans through his songs.

“They felt like they lost someone close to them and they knew they weren’t going to be able to listen to his music anymore,” Cervantes added.

Fans viewed and view him as unique and different because his music was a mixture of rap and rock combined. He was definitely not like any other rapper. In the eyes of many, he died a legend and they aren’t wrong.