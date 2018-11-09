Opinion: the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the largest, shared universe of superhero films that Marvel Studios and Disney composes for audiences to enjoy.

Introducing the franchise was “Phase 1” as it started it all with “Iron Man” (2008). Interconnecting the plots of the movies created a whole universe that line up with one another. Based on the comic books, these movies have reached commercial success around the world and still plans to continue after the “Phase 3” of films.

“Phase 3” consists of the movies “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Captain Marvel,” and the untitled Avengers 4 slated to debut this spring.

Despite the untitled Avengers 4 being the final movie starring the current cast of “The Avengers,” it will not be the last movie of “Phase 3” to be produced from Marvel Studios.

In a interview from April 2017, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, announced that the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4 might not be named “Phase 4,” but will bring in a different concept.

However, rumors of upcoming Marvel movies spread all over media; films such as, Spiderman: Far From Home, Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, etc. These films are subject to change, but directors/producers have already confirmed that there will be sequels in the coming future.

Now that “Phase 4” has been validated, what will be made after? For the most part, speculation is a big factor of the future of Marvel Studios. Of course, the next Marvel films will extend the cast of the MCU with more superheroes and sequels to the already established cast. Contracts will end and new actors/actresses will take over, but Marvel superheroes will continue to influence fans for the next decade or maybe even longer.