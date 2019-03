Women — we’re more than our legs and our curves, more than what society deems us to be. More than our lip gloss and makeup brushes. We’re intelligent, fierce, and we know what we’re doing. We run offices, take care of our families, and have the privilege to start human races if we please (and that’s all in despite of our monthly visitors).

Women — not babes, chicks, or “that girl.” We’re women and were taking over. However, this boss-mentality wasn’t always where it needed to be. From the unfair pay to being underestimated so many times that succeeding is “sleeping our way to the top.” Women’s History Month is about reminding everyone and thanking the people who went through the struggle just to have our voices heard. It hasn’t even been 100 years since we got our right to participate in government elections. Times have changed no doubt, however there’s still room for improvement.

“When I was in school, I was a math major so there were mostly guys in my class… even when I started teaching at Carson [in the early 1990s] there was only one other female math teacher everyone else was a guy,” said ESET and College Counselor Lisa Engel. “Through the years, that has changed and now we have awesome female teachers now.”

Men, sometimes even our own women, minimize our abilities. Do you not realize that we have the brains to do absolutely anything we want? How we don’t necessarily need other men to start families? Being a female is more than they are put out to be.

“Being a woman is a privileged position. The reason I say that, [women] are very, very bright and their paving their way in the world,” explained Carson Complex’s nurse Maryanne. “They have the ability to procreate, which men don’t have the opportunity to do. It makes women special and their given the additional gift to be able to create new life, where that new life could take off and go on.”

Independent, lead role individuals such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, and others have owned and recreated the title of being a woman, and because they showed their abilities, we all have the power to do so. To all ladies, never forget what you can do and don’t settle because you’re worth way more than you think.