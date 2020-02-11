2020 United States Presidential race update, student reaction

THE DEMOCRATIC RACE

In Nov. 2020 the presidential election will take place throughout the nation and its territories. For most Carson Complex students, this will be the first presidential election and for many, it will be the first election they will ever take part in. These past four years being some of the most controversial in the political scene, this election is expected to be a very decisive one.

Although the Democratic Race peaked with 28 candidates, only twelve remains. Out of those 10, only six are eligible to continue in the race and attend the primaries and caucuses. After these events, each major party will hold a National Convention where they will select the Presidential nominee. The Presidential nominee will publicly announce their choice for Vice President.

Here’s a current rundown as to the Democrats who are eligible for the primaries:

Bernie Sanders, the runner up in the 2016 Democratic primary is currently in the lead with a current polling average of 26% of Democratic votes according to a poll conducted by Monmouth. Sanders is known for his strong beliefs regarding the national legalization of marijuana, Medicare for all and tuition-free public college education. These ideals have shown to attract younger audiences and influence the number of young voters. Sanders is also the oldest candidate in the race at 78 years old.

Joseph R. “Joe” Biden has fallen behind after leading for most of his campaign in the 2020 Democratic race with a polling average of 16% of all Democratic votes according to a poll conducted by Monmouth. Biden is noted for running for president twice before and being Barack Obama’s Vice President for eight years, between 2008-2016. His signature campaign focus is to restore the United States’ standing globally and developing economics protection for low-income workers.

Elizabeth Warren is the leading woman in the Democratic race, competing against two others. Warren is pulling in 13% of Democratic votes, according to a poll conducted by Monmouth, and believes she can be the first woman in the presidential office. She is recognized by a fan-made slogan of “I have a plan for that.” Warren has released many detailed plans regarding her ideas on reshaping the economy. Warren wants to focus on income equality and eliminating the attacks on the middle class by big corporations.

Pete Buttigieg, the youngest candidate that entered the Democratic race at only 37 years old is averaging 13% of the Democratic votes according to a poll conducted by Monmouth. Buttigieg sees himself as a bridge into the new political era. He has pushed for the addition of more seats on the Supreme Court. Financially, Buttigieg was one of the most formidable fund-raisers, gaining more money in the second quarter of the race than any of the others.

Amy Klobuchar, the other eligible female candidate is gaining 6% of the Democratic votes according to a poll conducted by Monmouth. She is known best for her cool-headed performance in the questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. Klobuchar’s plans for reforming the nation is to tackle the opioid crisis and drug addiction. Politically, her agenda consists of reclaiming the swing states in the middle of the country.

Tom Steyer is the eligible candidate currently with the lowest polling average of >1% Democratic votes according to a poll conducted by Monmouth. Steyer is most known in his home state of California where he has previously debuted television commercials regarding his opinions on Donald Trump and climate change. Steyer is unlikely to become a presidential nominee due to him missing many Democratic Debates and his lack of campaigning outside of California.

THE REPUBLICAN RACE

Donald J. Trump is the current President of the United States and is campaigning for a second term. Trump is averaging about 86% of the Republican votes according to a poll conducted by YouGov. He has set a stern focus to undo policies made by the Obama administration and restricting immigration in the United States. Trump was tried for impeachment and acquitted of both charges.

Joe Walsh, is a candidate who is pulling in 2% of Republican votes according to a poll conducted by YouGov. Walsh is currently the runner up to Trump in the Republican race. Joe Walsh vocalized his goals to reduce the national debt, securing the border and most importantly to beat Trump.

William F. “Bill” Weld is the Republican candidate with the lowest polling average with 3% of the Republican votes according to a poll conducted by YouGov. Weld wishes to challenge Trump and give a voice to alienated moderates and mainstream conservatives. He’s also made comparisons between the actions of Trump to the actions of Hitler. Weld favors free trade, the legalization of marijuana and moderate immigration reform.

COMMUNITY RESPONSE

Carson High School sophomore Amanda Ellis spoke about her political predictions. “There’s Warren and there’s Sanders. Those are the two that are going to make it,” Ellis said.

“I have more conservative beliefs. There are some liberal viewpoints that I believe in, but I just fall more towards the conservative side. But, that’s just how I was raised,” said senior Isabelle Felix. “I do believe in some of the things Trump is trying to do, but of course I don’t believe all the things he is doing are right. You need to see all of [the candidates] campaigns right next to each other.”

“Bernie Sanders for sure will make it, but Joe Biden is cool too,” junior Paola Soltero said. “I want whatever is better for the country. It doesn’t matter how much fame you have, it basically depends on how they change things.”

Many students on campus admittedly don’t follow politics closely.

“I should look more into politics, it’s my country and I have a voice,” said senior Joseph Vasquez. He then continued to comment about the political climate and candidates. “I don’t think there’s one perfect president that will ever come along. There are presidents that will be good, but sometimes it’s hard to do good in a country that’s just so evil,” Vasquez said.

The California primary election is on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, where Californians will vote towards their Presidential nominee for each major party.

“I’m only 14, but I want to pre-register to vote when I’m 16. I don’t know how to do [pre-register], but if I knew, I would,” freshman Tony Wright said, vocalizing his plans to be an active member in the political world.

To be able to pre-register to vote, you must be 16 or 17 years old. Once you turn 18, your registration becomes active and you will be allowed to vote. You can pre-register anytime at registertovote.ca.gov.