Remembering Lil Peep

Nobody can deny that Lil Peep was an “emo rapper” who has left a great impression in the underground music scene; he helped create a sound that blended hip-hop, emo, and pop punk together. In addition, Lil Peep touched on sensitive topics such as suicide and anxiety in his songs, which was the focal point of what brought Lil Peep fans together – initiating their cult-like attitudes toward the artist.

Carson High student and Lil Peep fanatic, Moises Ruvalcaba said that Lil Peep’s music undoubtedly touched millions of hearts around the world.

“It always felt like he was able to really understand whatever emotion it was that I was feeling, which was something that I’ve never experienced with any other music artists,” Ruvalcaba said. “Overall, he just really helped me find and feel like my true self and there aren’t enough ‘thank you’s in the world to cover that.”

A year has passed since Lil Peep’s death on Nov. 15, 2017. Despite that, Lil Peep’s music will still be here for people to listen and enjoy. On November 9, the album “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2” released; which is a direct follow up to last years album “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1.”

Both albums capture robust parts of hip-hop beats and pop punk anxiety creating melodious sounds and adherent emotions. Those aspects fabricate and adhere to Lil Peep’s sound, making his style one-of-a-kind. Lil Peep’s energy will forever live on in his music and in his fans because just like Lil Peep said, “energy doesn’t die.”