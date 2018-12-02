Review: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is energetic, unpredictable

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is about the legendary band Queen. The movie tells their story about how they first became a band, how they made their songs, and how they became famous.

The film is energetic and unpredictable, especially the live aid performance and the recording title song. The actor Rami Malek does an amazing job for portraying Freddie Mercury. The other actors who portrayed the other band members were Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, and Gwilym Lee who also did an amazing job as well. Not only were their acting skills great, but the actors looked exactly like the real Queen band.

“The music sequences in this drama are electrifying, and Malek is magnetic, but overall the movie is slavishly by the numbers,” the Common Sense Media website wrote.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” brought in $50 million in its opening weekend in North America on Nov. 2. The movie earned middling to poor reviews from critics, but because the way Rotten Tomatoes calculates their ratings, there was enough to earn a 60 percent fresh rating on the review aggregation site.

First weekend audiences loved this film, giving it an A Cinemascore, which is generally an indicator that a movie will enjoy strong word of mouth recommendations in the coming weeks.

If you are a fan of Queen, you need to to watch Bohemian Rhapsody because you will love the film!