Review: Carson students react to Roddy Ricch’s ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial“EEE ERR… EEE ERR” — the onomatopoeia in rapper Roddy Ricch’s song “The Box” is probably one of the most well known beats of the decade so far.

This beat from “The Box” comes from Roddy Ricch’s debut studio album “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” which was released Dec. 6, 2019.

Ricch, a Compton native, has released two other previous albums, “Feed Tha Streets” and “Feed Tha Streets II.” Since then, his fanbase and fame have exploded making his recent album ranked high in Billboard Hot 100 and 200.

The album features other rappers including A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Gunna and Meek Mill. Ricch has also surpassed the infamous Justin Bieber with his hit song “The Box,” topping him for the number 1 spot in January.

“He influenced a lot of young people and let them see that anything is possible because of the time he spent in jail and the money he didn’t have, he knew that’s not where he wanted to be, he started to take music seriously, and that was his way out,” said Tirah Tims, a senior Carson’s Academy of Education and Empowerment.

Roddy’s road to number 1 wasn’t easy, though — he overcame jail time and struggled financially while trying to balance his music over the years. Many of his millions of fans and followers now are influenced by his hard work, and the fact that he came right out of Compton, a city neighboring Carson, Calif.

“Yup — eee err — its super catchy and every time I listen to it, I can’t stop myself from bobbing my head or doing the TikTok dance,” said Academy of Medical Arts junior Zaria Burton.

Carson High School senior Tristian Sams said she doesn’t really care about who made the song, she just knows it’s a good, catchy beat.

“Honestly my favorite song on the album is ‘High Fashion.’ It’s the second best song of the album that caught my attention enough to have the song on repeat,” Sams said.

Overall, the feedback from the album after over a month since the release has been nothing short of positive. Many people are still enjoying the distinct and unique beats and lyrics while Roddy sits nicely on the number 1 spot.