Review: New season of Netflix show ‘You’ captivates audiences

Everyone has heard of the new Netflix series called “YOU,” a modern thriller that will make you rethink how open you are on social media.

It tells the story of New Yorker, Joe Goldberg, who exploits today’s technology to win the heart of Beck. You have an amazing storyline as it talks about “what would you do for love?” and our main character Joe playing a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man who goes to the extreme by stalking a girl and doing anything to get her to love him.

“I would recommend this series for people that enjoy different types of genres all in one,” Carson High freshman Maliumai Maata said. ” [It] consists of comedy, horror, etc. and it was all over the place in a good way.”

Season one was intriguing and spent some time on development hence a bit slow. Season two was amazing and it elevates the show to a new level.

“The show was good and it had a good storyline and it keeps you thinking.” Carson High senior Aaliyah Trunell said.

I rate the show a 10 out of 10 because the cast did an amazing job on their character. Season two finds Joe having moved to another city seeking refuge, taking up residence in Los Angeles, where all the usual “love your script” stereotypes apply. However, a new woman, the unfortunately named Love has caught his eye, launching him down a road similar to the one that he just navigated.

“The show is very interesting just from the beginning and I rate it an 8, I do have mixed emotions because he throws me off guard on how his character is portrayed and I would recommend that series to others or peers my age.” Carson High junior Caron Mcmath said.

There have been great reviews regarding this new teen show and if you haven’t watched it yet then make sure to make time to watch it. Every episode leaves you on the edge of wanting to know what will happen next.