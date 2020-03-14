Review: ‘The Invisible Man’ is a heart-wrenching horror

On Feb. 28 one of Universal Pictures’ original monsters came back with a brand new twist.

“The Invisible Man” directed by Leigh Whannell and starring actress Elisabeth Moss as a woman fleeing from an abusive and controlling boyfriend who has mentally destroyed her. But, when she learns he has committed suicide and she has inherited 5 million dollars she slowly starts to take back control of her life.

That is until an invisible force starts to stalk her and she begins to believe that her boyfriend has found a way to become invisible. This re-imagining of the invisible man is amongst one of the best that universal pictures have come up with.

Leigh Whannell has found a way to make this older story feel very modern. This film is slightly science fiction like how the original writer (H.G.Wells) created it, but for the most part, the genre is a horror/thriller film.

Empire Film Magazine in their review mentioned how remodelling the “Invisible Man’ into a domestic abuser brings negative attention, especially since we are in the midst of the #MeToo movement.

“Whannell’s bold approach never feels like bandwagon-hopping. There is a universal and uncomfortably real impact to the horrors on show here. Which, inevitably, will make it a tough watch for some,” according to Empire Film Magazine.

Director Leigh Whannell has been a writer of many famous films like “Saw” and “Insidious” however, in this film he focuses more on a “fairly gritty, taut and atmospheric series of startling, tense moments as [main character] Cecilia appears to come unhinged,” according to a review by Mid-Day.

Overall, “The Invisible Man” is an amazing and well-directed film with lead actress Elisabeth Moss putting on a masterful performance.

The score, cinematography, atmosphere, and acting were superb. This film is an amazing, jaw-dropping, heart-wrenching and psychological horror film.