Southern University visits Carson Complex High School

Representatives from Southern University, a Historically Black College University, came to Carson Complex to speak with juniors and seniors on Feb. 5. The representatives shared information that’s imperative to those considering attending an HBCU. Additionally, scholarships and acceptance letters were given to deserving students on the spot.

Before the actual presentation, students were instructed to bring copies of their official transcripts, SAT, and ACT scores.

“We were told to bring certain materials because there was a chance to achieve on-site admissions,” said Carson High School senior D’Anthony Rhine.

The major scholarships that were offered were Southern University System Foundation, LA Legislative Foundation, and United Negro College Fund Scholarship Programs.

Qualifications for immediate acceptance included the following minimum requirements: 3.0 GPA, 1100 SAT score, and a 19 on the ACT. CHS senior Trinity Young received an immediate yes.

“I was grateful because I was the only one [immediately accepted], and I knew that I was making my family proud,” said Young.

The benefits of attending an HBCU were mentioned and included small class sizes and experiencing the richness of Black culture.

“One of the perks of attending an HBCU is that you see your culture and you don’t ever feel like you’re alone while in your classes,” said CHS senior Nia Hicks.

Learning about diverse college options is valuable for all students and Southern gave students another choice to consider.

“I thought that it would be valuable for my class to learn about the HBCU experience,” Academies of Education and Empowerment, Black Literature teacher Mr. Lal said.

Southern University participates in rolling admissions meaning that you can be accepted year around. If you are interested in applying go see Ms. Naufauhu in the college center.