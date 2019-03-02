The 61st Annual Grammys Awards in review

The curtains were drawn at the 61st edition of the Grammy Awards, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by Alicia Keys.

The show was headlined by names such as Kacey Musgraves and Childish Gambino, who each received considerable attention on the night. Musgraves, a country musician, took home four Grammys, including Album Of The Year for “Golden Hour.” The Rapper/R&B artist, Gambino, won two major categories in Best Song Of The Year and Best Album Of The Year for his politically-charged “This Is America.” Donald Glover, the man behind the ‘Bino persona, was not present to collect the honors, presumably to make a statement about the Grammys, or perhaps award shows in general.

Nonetheless, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper won two Grammys in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for a Visual categories for the widely popular “Shallow,” from their recent movie release “A Star Is Born.” Later, Gaga pulled in one more Grammy, adding to the two others, for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).”

Additionally, British pop-artist Dua Lipa won Best New Artist, likely due to her song “New Rules,” which has over one billion views on YouTube, reeling in the most votes in the category.

Korea’s BTS etched their name in the history books when they became the first K-pop group to present at the awards. Twitter was alight with gifs, memes, and video clips of the Korean boy band. The group took the stage to present the prize of Best R&B album, which ultimately went to H.E.R., for her self-titled album. BTS’s appearance at the ceremony highlighted one of the reasons why they’ve become so popular, aside from their music – their charming personalities and undeniable passion for all things music.

Other notable moments during the ceremony included Drake’s speech being cut off by the Grammys’ producers and the mention of rapper 21 Savage’s detainment by ICE.

Controversial moments such as these are expected at any ceremony, as awards shows are breeding grounds for outlandish show-business antics.