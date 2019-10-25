The Golden State Warriors start their season with a tough loss

Teams that could be at the top spot in the Western Conference this season met on Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, as the Los Angeles Clippers visited the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors opened up the new arena on Thursday night with a disappointing performance that their fans would like to forget.

The Los Angeles Clippers stormed in and crashed the party. The L.A. team started off with a quick lead and never let up. Fans headed to the exits early, as the Clippers crushed the souls of the Warriors with a 141-122 loss.

The Clippers are now 2-0 while the Warriors start off with a loss and are 0-1.

Despite being defeated, Steph Curry scored a team high with 23 points, and D’Angelo Russel punched in with 20 points. Sophomore guard Jacob Evans and first year forward Eric Paschall both scored 14 points, while Glenn Robinson III and Draymond Green combined for 24 points.

The Clippers exposed the concerned Warrior defense, shooting at a high clip of 62.5% from the field and ending the half with 46 points scored.