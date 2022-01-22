‘Euphoria’ Season Two: The dangers of being too carried away

After a long two and a half years, season two of “Euphoria” finally premiered Jan. 9.

“Euphoria” takes its viewers on a long, extensive and somewhat rewarding journey. It follows seventeen-year-old Rue through her thrilling high school experience, as well as her addiction to drugs.

How exciting? Imagine — attending weekly gatherings, hanging out with friends and most importantly, casually taking life-threatening drugs that may or may not kill you. Does that not sound like the dream?

In the lens of a young teenager who idolizes “Euphoria,” it may seem like the dream. Euphoria’s vast audience of primarily teenagers tends to romanticize the idea of drug addiction; a dangerous dependence that should be taken seriously.

Although Rue’s experience may seem desirable, as it seems like the ideal “high school experience,” it is crucial to keep in mind that “Euphoria” is filled with over exaggerated elements. These elements easily confuse younger generations into believing that the life Rue lives should reflect onto their lives.

Justifying the consumption of drugs, especially for teenagers, is not aesthetic. Drug addiction remains a current issue that millions of people continue to struggle with. It should never be taken lightheartedly. The decisions Rue makes should have no influence on the decisions teenagers make.

In reality, people need to understand the consequences of their own actions. On a daily basis, too many people fail to realize the millions of lives affected by drug addiction. Spreading awareness about a sensitive topic like drug addiction prevents the dangerous results that could possibly take place.

As viewers watch “Euphoria,” it is essential that people remember the general intent of the show, instead of being carried away with ignorant decisions. In spite of the new second season, people can enjoy the series to an extent, while taking into consideration the risks taken throughout the show.