House Democrats stand divided after Mueller report release

The controversial buzz of the redacted 448 pages of the special counsel’s report has definitely caught the eyes of the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. After the long-awaited release of the report on April 18, Mueller and his team have found no conspiracy laws broken between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russians. However, the charges for obstruction of justice were not clearly stated in the report.

Mueller and his team have left the decision of the charges up to Congress. Some Democrats believe the impeachment proceedings will only create more of a push for the President’s political campaign in 2020. “We lose our ability to be able to ask any further questions. And right now there are more questions than there are answers,” said Representative Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, in response to the push of impeachment proceedings.

Others disagree, stating that it will make the legislative branch look weak and in agreement with the President’s misconduct and behavior.

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, was quick to respond to the retaliation of the Democrats on a private conference call.

“We have to save our democracy. This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about saving our democracy,” Pelosi said, according to a person on the call. “If it is what we need to do to honor our responsibility to the Constitution, if that’s the place the facts take us, that’s the place we have to go.”

House Democrats hope to receive these facts soon. Jerrold Nadler, House Representative and chairman of the Judiciary committee, made a subpoena for the full, un-redacted report with all underlying evidence. The Justice Department agreed to only allow the report to be seen by House leaders, but Democrats refused the offer. House Democrats continue to pressure the Justice Department and also hope to hear from Robert Mueller, Attorney General William Barr, and former White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn II to give their testimonies in a public hearing.

Nancy Pelosi said she hopes to find “common ground” with President Trump she said in an Associated Press interview on April 10. It is unsure what the final decision of the Democrats will be, but Pelosi wants to focus on other issues in the meantime.