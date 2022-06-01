A WW1 poem: I proved my might and yet I cried

Been waiting for this all my life
Just enlisted, future’s bright
Pershing tells us, “Onwards, Doughboys!
We’ll fight the Fritzes, prove our might
A torch of victory to our Allied”
My lips are cracked, my throat feels dry
My boots are laced, my head’s held high
Springfields load, cannons light
The dead, like dolls, tossed aside
Limbs splayed, eyes wide, they almost look alive
I run, I run, I run, but I
Cannot escape their vacant eyes
Our men, they shout, they scream, they writhe.
They should have gone home to their wives.
They could have gone home, lived their lives.
They could have, should have, but they died.
Their lips are cracked, they’re tossed aside.
He shoots, he grins, he aims, they die
I feel unease, I don’t know why
After all, we’re both Allied
I can’t escape his gleeful eyes
His lips aren’t cracked, his throat’s not dry
Across the battlefield, we lock eyes
Our lips are cracked, our throats are dry
He’s just eighteen, as old as I
Could we be friends if he was Allied?
I shoot, he dies, I live, I cry
I proved my might, I survived, sometimes I wish I’d died
Mom tends to me, for months I lie
In bed, awake, afraid all night
My hands, they tremble, don’t know why
Can’t scream, can’t speak, can barely cry
My lips are cracked, my throat feels dry
They can’t escape my vacant eyes.