Welcome to the new HS Insider Podcast: Break with an Insider!

Throughout this series, we will be interviewing various journalists from HS Insider about what motivates them to write stories, how they get ideas, what their writing process looks like and more. Our first guest is Valencia High School junior Vivian Wang. Wang has a running column on HS Insider focused on STEM, as well as another focused on Mindfulness.

Check out our first episode on the HS Insider SoundCloud!