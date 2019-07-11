Claire Jones discovered her love for writing through music

Claire Jones has loved live music since her first concert at just 7 years old. Jones, 18, discovered her passion for storytelling by writing concert reviews for High School Insider.

At the start of middle school, her sister introduced her to a band called Paradise Fears and went to their concert in L.A. Jones then received a journal from her favorite lead singer and within that journal, she started writing through poetry and short stories as a hobby.

What sparked her love for writing was a book called “Paper Towns” by John Green. “As embarrassing as it is, John Green has a special place in my heart,” Jones said. “And I fell in love with writing and wanted to write something like this.”

Among her friends, Jones is known for having a “crazy” side, Julia Wright, Jones’ friend for seven years said.

“She took me to my first concert and that was crazy,” said Wright. “We got lost in LA so many times before we could drive and I asked her ‘where are we going? and Claire said, ‘I don’t know but we’ll figure it out!’”

Jones said she’s known for having a stash of 12 premium quality pink cowboy hats in her car at all times and anyone who enters her vehicle must wear one of these pink cowboy hats.

Jones’ adventurous nature is seen through her friendships, as well as her determination to seek out opportunities to review concerts.

Jones has also had several experiences meeting celebrities such as Shawn Mendes, Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez. Based off of social media posts and google maps, Jones was able to locate celebrities and the hotels they would stay in.

“She’s also very very quick with her comedy and humor and how she responds to things is all very quick,” a close friend of Jones, Elie Williams said. “I have yet to meet anyone to process things that quickly and have the perfect response.”

With the experience she gains from being a HS Insider intern, she hopes to someday become an editor of a newspaper or a publisher for Penguin Books.

Through all her interactions with celebrities and friends, she has made an impact on everyone by being “the go-to person,” Wright said.

“The world needs more Claires,” Wright said.