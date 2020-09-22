Readers for Reform Podcast: Episode 1

The phrase “We the People” was written to represent that all people were entitled to natural rights, protection and equality under the Constitution. However, reality contests with the ideals imbued in the Constitution.

In this podcast series, I’ll be examining and investigating how various social justice issues operate using book reviews, interviews and statistics.

For the first episode, I focus on inequality in the education system regarding race and wealth domestically and globally. I also speak with a BuildOn (a non-profit for education) global officer, who works in building schools and increasing literacy on education.

Please come and listen in Episode 1 of Readers for Reform! Tune in through the HS Insider SoundCloud or by listening below!