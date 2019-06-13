The Alabama abortion law: A recent heavily debated topic

On May 15, Alabama governor Kay Ivey signed an abortion bill for the state of Alabama. The Alabama Human Life Protection Act bans abortion in most circumstances. It was supported by 25 Republican men from Alabama’s state senate, while opposed by six Democrats.

According to a twitter post by Governor Ivey, the bill is intended to uphold the belief that “every life is precious & that every life is a sacred gift from God.” The bill will take effect in November 2019.

The Alabama Human Life Protection Act reintroduces the 1973 Supreme Court Decision: Roe v. Wade. With Roe v. Wade, abortion was made legal in the United States. However, the recent Alabama bill opens the discussion about whether Roe v. Wade is now deemed overturned.

With the recent signing of the bill, the topic of abortion has been heavily debated among pro-life and pro-choice supporters. Massachusetts senator, Elizabeth Warren, stated in a Twitter post that the Alabama bill is “a direct attack on Roe v. Wade, and on women all across this country.”

Likewise Swedish singer Zara Larsson brings attention to the impacts abortion has on women themselves with her tweet “What about her?” — referring to women who consider abortion.

On the contrary, pro-life supporters like Missouri Governor Mike Parson argue abortion bills like the Alabama Human Life Protection Act are “standing for life, protecting women’s health, and advocating for the unborn,” via a Twitter post.

Similarly, Texas Senator Ted Cruz presents a pro-life stance through his Twitter statements in which he desires a country “where every human life is respected and protected as a precious gift from God.”

