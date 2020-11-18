The benefits of music for students

When it comes to the idea of studying with music, people seem to either hate it or love it. Some feel that music helps their concentration and creates a better studying environment for them, while others find it distracting and prefer to study in silence.

According to Florida National University, studies have shown that music “produces several positive effects on a human’s body and brain,” by activating both the left and right brain at the same time. This in turn can maximize learning and improve your memory.

Additionally, music is proven to ease and reduce stress. Research has shown that music can decrease blood pressure, anxiety levels, and heart rate, showing how much of an impact a song can have on the physical body. So if you are not a fan of listening to music while you study, listening to music before studying may help you combat stress and improve the quality of your study session.

Students at Cleveland High School have their own opinions on listening to music while studying.

“I think that music without words can be useful when studying. However, music with words can often be distracting and slow my work pace,” senior Mischa Zeven said.

Other students, such as Karen Park and Skylar Ransom, enjoy listening to music while they study.

“I like listening to music while I study,” Park said. “But what I listen to depends on the subject I am studying.”

Ransom enjoys music similarly.

“When I’m doing any kind of work, I listen to music because it helps me work quicker and focus better,” Ransom said.

Clearly, music is used in differing, nuanced ways by each individual student in order to meet their own studying needs and provide the best outcome. Experimenting to figure out which study habits work best for you is important–music may be one of them!