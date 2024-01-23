Opinion: AI can revolutionize healthcare

Throughout human history, medicine has constantly stood as a paramount, indispensable field capable of saving or ending lives. In the past, being a doctor was a secure, respectable profession that could not be taken over by computers. Now, however, as artificial intelligence is rapidly improving, machine learning technology is creeping into the field of medicine and is already being implemented into hospitals, offices and clinics.

The real concern is: Will artificial intelligence ever be able to replace human doctors? Well, no. Human doctors will still be needed to establish a human connection with patients for holistic care, supervise the use of AI, and override decisions with their expert judgment, according to the Harvard Medical School.

Although AI will not be replacing doctors any time soon, AI can be integrated into hospital services, research studies, and data processing to aid doctors in reaching more patients effectively and efficiently.

Overloaded with patients, nurses and doctors often have to handle much administrative work that can easily be eliminated with AI. Mundane tasks such as dictations, medical notes and entering prescriptions can be handled by the computer while the doctors focus on having a quality interaction with the patient.

Along with eliminating time-consuming tasks in the office, deep learning algorithms can be trained to precisely recognize certain diseases, common or rare, to help diagnose patients quickly. Using AI, doctors can have AI analyze medical records, lab results, and scans to quickly find abnormalities and inform the doctor, according to Johnson & Johnson.

In oncology specifically, AI can be trained to find and identify different tumors in CT and MRI scans, pointing towards certain diagnoses faster. By identifying disease patterns in patients, AI can also identify genetic syndromes that can lead to illness much more easily.

Deep learning algorithms can also be fed data to simulate the effects of drugs on patients, create personalized treatment plans and develop new drugs for life-changing illnesses such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.

In clinical research, AI can be used to quickly analyze large sets of data to help researchers conduct retrospective and prospective studies, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. Real-time, efficient data processing with AI can save time and resources while also assisting in data interpretation, potentially accelerating scientific discoveries.

AI has the potential to offer continuous patient services, alleviating the workload on healthcare professionals. In hospitals, integrated AI can monitor vital signs and detect health abnormalities in patients. This enables timely notifications to the hospital staff, allowing them to respond to a life-threatening event in time.

Despite concerns of built-in biases of AI models, partiality can be prevented with a diverse group of supervisors and editors that continually monitor and fix the behavior of the AI.

The limitless capabilities of AI can revolutionize the health care system. Instead of replacing physicians, AI can be integrated to advance the healthcare experience for both the patients and doctors. For now, AI cannot mimic the holistic care provided by doctors, but the technology can be integrated to change healthcare for the better and allow doctors more time, resources, and information to make better decisions and help more people.