Should hydropower utilization be increased in the United States of America?

Energy is vital to humanity, historically harnessed from fossil fuels like coal, natural gas, and oil, with limited use of renewable sources. Transitioning to renewables is imperative due to their role in reducing greenhouse gasses and combatting climate change. The US should boost its utilization of hydroelectricity, despite some social and environmental issues, to reap greater economic and environmental benefits and reduce the negative impacts of fossil fuels. Furthermore, the future of hydropower in the US is intertwined with climate change and its influence on energy generation.

Hydroelectricity efficiently generates energy, offering employment, pollution reduction, and resource conservation. In 2011, hydropower accounted for 7% of energy production, employing 200,000-300,000 individuals. Based on current trends within the hydroelectricity industry, by 2030, the projected total number of new on-site employment opportunities ranges from “83,000 to 118,000 under the low scenario and 83,000 to 120,000 under the high scenario.” This adds potential job creation in a few short years.

Moreover, hydropower reduces reliance on fossil fuels, which endangers miners exposed to toxins, increasing their risk of disease. It also prevents environmental damage from acid mine drainage, which contaminates water and harms habitats. These issues entail healthcare costs and ecological harm, which are exacerbated by rising energy demands. Fossil fuels also drive climate change by emitting substantial carbon dioxide, trapping heat in the Earth’s atmosphere. In contrast, increased hydropower usage can cut emissions by 5.6 gigatonnes, saving $58 billion in healthcare costs and damage prevention, and preventing water contamination, safeguarding communities from fossil fuel extraction.

However, negative effects stem from hydropower also, including the displacement of people near plant construction sites and impacts on aquatic ecosystems. The Three Gorges Dam in China, the world’s largest hydroelectric plant, has displaced 1.5 million people and caused environmental harm due to its poorly located construction. While practical, hydropower may lead to such consequences in future projects. Additionally, hydropower can emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas, as underwater microbes decompose organic matter in dam reservoirs. While not the largest methane producer, emissions can become significant over time. Dams also obstruct fish migration, affecting fish populations. However, these issues relate to dam-based hydropower generation and can be mitigated with alternatives like “run-of-the-river“ plants, which use natural river flows without requiring reservoirs or altering river flow. In summary, while hydropower has drawbacks, solutions such as run-of-the-river plants can address these concerns and provide a viable alternative to dams.

Climate change significantly influences hydropower generation, affecting temperature and precipitation patterns. Increased precipitation boosts energy generation, while reduced precipitation has the opposite effect. Rising temperatures increase evaporation rates, reducing energy output, while lower temperatures have the opposite effect. An increase in droughts in the US Northwest is expected to reduce hydropower generation, although reservoirs have stored enough water to maintain energy production. Climate change’s effects on energy production are pivotal. In conclusion, hydropower offers a viable alternative to fossil fuels for energy generation.

Expanding hydropower usage in the US can yield substantial economic and environmental benefits, mitigating the adverse impacts of fossil fuel usage like acid mine drainage. While it can hurt the environment through fish migration disruption, methane emissions, and displacement of people due to construction, these issues can be resolved with alternatives like run-of-the-river generation. A large factor that controls hydropower is climate change, influencing energy production requirements. A change in climate change from hydropower can subsequently increase energy production from hydropower. Therefore, the US should increase hydropower usage to address fossil fuel challenges and contribute to a sustainable future.