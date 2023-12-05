Review: Welcome to Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck in Oahu

Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck is one of the many small businesses on the Hawaiian Islands, which represent 99.3% of all businesses in the state, according to BoostSuite statistics. Giovanni’s holds a memorable place in my heart since this is a spot my family always visits when in Oahu during the summer.

Located near the coast in Haleiwa, this food truck is well known for its fresh shrimp dishes, which are not typical dishes you might be familiar with. Here are my thoughts on the food truck and the different dishes my family enjoys every summer!

Anyone in Oahu can recognize this food truck thanks to its visible, colorful signatures. Many guests wonder how Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck got covered with so many signatures. It goes back to 1993 when founder Ed Hernandez wanted to leave a mark on his truck. So, he grabbed a marker and signed. This led to employees signing on the truck as well. Then, customers joined the fun. Every corner of the truck is occupied with autographs from customers and employees.

As soon as you hop out of the car, the savory aroma that lingers in the air makes you get excited to eat! The shrimp truck is in the middle next to other delicious food trucks, and nature also surrounds the area. Wild roosters and chickens roam the trucks, and tall palm trees make shade for the guests.

Giovanni’s menu consists of three different shrimp dishes and a not-so-typical hot dog. Each dish had two scoops of rice topped with a marinated garlic sauce. The combination of the rice and garlic sauce was absolutely delectable.

The most well-known is Shrimp Scampi — a garlicky delight. The shrimp is marinated in olive oil, garlic and lemon butter. The “No Refunds” hot & spicy shrimp is very hot. The burning sensation makes the shrimp 10 times better.

Another classic dish is the lemon butter shrimp. This dish has a delicious creamy garlic sauce, with hints of lemon. Finally, the Jumbo garlic hot dog. Aside from the shrimp dishes, this garlic hot dog is also a customer favorite. Drenched with Giovanni’s famous scampi sauce, this dish is mouthwatering.

My personal favorite was the shrimp scampi. It was very spicy and hot, but that made it even more delicious. The shrimp was fresh and plump. Each bite was like entering a whole different world of flavor. The dish has a tangy taste, with hints of lemon: savory, spicy, and strong. I highly recommend visiting Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck on your next visit to Oahu!