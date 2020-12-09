A socially-distant senior year: A poem

2020

Sixth year more special than any,

Our last one together at home.

Our coming-of-age

Soon became rage,

When quarantine left us alone.

No retreat in Ojai,

Equestrian season canceled,

And homecoming plans dismantled

As September Splash felt sadly dry.

College tours virtually done

SAT prep all for naught

Online tests are all we got.

Flyer stripped of all its fun.

So many apps still to go, all the work weighing a ton.

Oh so much to come

Skipping school for senior sunrise,

A candle-lighting ceremony and tears glimmering in parents’ eyes,

Before I am an alum.

Oh, when can we be together again?

We are at least six-feet apart until then.