Poem: bleu

wrinkles shift beneath tattered sand
bushy bristles curve in gentle slopes
pointed high towards the evening sky
chirps crowd the dewy air
Mixed with the melody of a howl
hoots pierce the clouds,
twisting and slipping between fluffy snow
like a dainty blunt needle
clicking a tat-tat briskly against its twin
springs of fushia paint the stars
smears of a galaxy of lights dot the inky blackness of the mountains’ silhouettes
trills coat the sigh
dropping like a wayward slip of a leaf from its guardian oak tree
plink
plunk
deep within the senior’s breast, a cackling fire raged
No Comments