(Illustration by Lauren Lee)
La Cañada High School

Poem: bleu

April 30, 2021

wrinkles shift beneath tattered sand

bushy bristles curve in gentle slopes

pointed high towards the evening sky

 

 

 

chirps crowd the dewy air 

Mixed with the melody of a howl 

hoots pierce the clouds,

twisting and slipping between fluffy snow

like a dainty blunt needle

clicking a tat-tat briskly against its twin 

 

 

 

springs of fushia paint the stars

smears of a galaxy of lights dot the inky blackness of the mountains’ silhouettes

trills coat the sigh 

dropping like a wayward slip of a leaf from its guardian oak tree

 

 

 

plink

plunk 

deep within the senior’s breast, a cackling fire raged 

 