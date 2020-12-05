Poem: burning

a clump of molten black caging a pulsing raw heart
1 – 4 – 6 – 4
2 – 4 – 6 – 4
5 – 1 – 6 – 4
3 – 2 – 1 -4
beats the tempo
the sheen of the heart is like dripping sweat
Unfurling red streaks of paper agglutinated underneath
Sticky, staining, remembering the toil
and the pain
a silent frequency
ringing
vi-brating out of your mind
try to break
the misery
its weight drags you down
Try not to drown.
To be free,
requires
Embracing
your misery
Memories resurface in your weakest moments, late at night
pondering what should have been done,
could have done
Time is needed
to completely wash yourself clean
but
Remember: racism never leaves
No Comments