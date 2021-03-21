Poem: ‘Muted Night Terrors’

His glass-shard screams punctured the pulsing fleshy organ
creaking left to right from a rope of bloody handkerchiefs
streaks of fat and juice plunked onto a dilating glimmering circle
as a gasp-like sigh echoed softly around the chamber
–
reverberating heavily within the barren, carved-out cage
It dangled further down,
frenziedly pumping pomegranate-red blood through its narrowing bloated tunnels
yet seemingly lifeless
–
The boy retched, twisting in the air
skinny limbs flailing,
straining
swollen black veins
–
I awoke
He slumbered obliviously by my side
a opaque pool of drool collected on the crisp, white sheets
–
It was all for naught, a warning-infused dream
