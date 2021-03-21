Poem: ‘Muted Night Terrors’

His glass-shard screams punctured the pulsing fleshy organ

creaking left to right from a rope of bloody handkerchiefs

streaks of fat and juice plunked onto a dilating glimmering circle

as a gasp-like sigh echoed softly around the chamber

–

reverberating heavily within the barren, carved-out cage

It dangled further down,

frenziedly pumping pomegranate-red blood through its narrowing bloated tunnels

yet seemingly lifeless

–

The boy retched, twisting in the air

skinny limbs flailing,

straining

swollen black veins

–

I awoke

He slumbered obliviously by my side

a opaque pool of drool collected on the crisp, white sheets

–

It was all for naught, a warning-infused dream