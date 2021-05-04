Poem: stained jacket

dripping sunlight wrapped around drifting clouds

golden threads shoot misty blues

color yourself in happiness, brew

shatters of apple-green and blood-stained dew

choked fists beats, then repeats

Spokes of buttery sparks leaves angle prints on the foundation

of a deserted wilting atrium

Alien green dotted handkerchiefs mangle into oblivion, sound

the ripples of heaving breaths and

rip your tears into intoxicating sprinkles of rose-white

Deep within the tenebrous knothole of trees

Smoky black wings flicker by,

plunging and wrapping the sky with swirls of blooming night, hear

Rock crushed into billowing waves kissed by oiled acrylic smears

Dance, dance, far and wild into the watery light