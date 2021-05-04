Poem: stained jacket

dripping sunlight wrapped around drifting clouds
golden threads shoot misty blues
color yourself in happiness, brew
shatters of apple-green and blood-stained dew
choked fists beats, then repeats
Spokes of buttery sparks leaves angle prints on the foundation
of a deserted wilting atrium
Alien green dotted handkerchiefs mangle into oblivion, sound
the ripples of heaving breaths and
rip your tears into intoxicating sprinkles of rose-white
Deep within the tenebrous knothole of trees
Smoky black wings flicker by,
plunging and wrapping the sky with swirls of blooming night, hear
Rock crushed into billowing waves kissed by oiled acrylic smears
Dance, dance, far and wild into the watery light
