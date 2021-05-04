(Courtesy of Lauren Lee)
La Cañada High School

Poem: stained jacket

May 4, 2021

dripping sunlight wrapped around drifting clouds

golden threads shoot misty blues

color yourself in happiness, brew  

 

shatters of apple-green and blood-stained dew

choked fists beats, then repeats 

 

Spokes of buttery sparks leaves angle prints on the foundation

of a deserted wilting atrium 

Alien green dotted handkerchiefs mangle into oblivion, sound

 

the ripples of heaving breaths and 

rip your tears into intoxicating sprinkles of rose-white 

 

Deep within the tenebrous knothole of trees

Smoky black wings flicker by, 

plunging and wrapping the sky with swirls of blooming night, hear 

 

Rock crushed into billowing waves kissed by oiled acrylic smears

Dance, dance, far and wild into the watery light 