here, and dye

all o’er the cities blue

— Past the fading sky hues.

a dark shadow rises from the east,

brews cold smoke into

whispering waters seeping into my sleep

sweet thunder cries

in the sea of a thousand peoples

raging in a strike,

formation unwavering

Marching in sync,

to the pulsing ache inside your head

sweet thunder cries

here, and bye

till not a single drop is left in the dripping sky