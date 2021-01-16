Poem: The Bike Ride

I used to roam when I was young

Past cul-de-sacs and creeks.

Taste of dew fresh on my tongue,

Biked on valley peaks.

I dreamt of life as it was up there,

Birds warbling from their trees.

But soon enough, I’d have to go

Back down to life’s mundanities.

On summer days, I longed to stay

Where branches kissed the sky.

But as I aged, my wonder would fade

Each time that I biked by.

I haven’t been in years and years,

I don’t know if I should return.

The ephemeral high of on that bike

Is one for which I yearn.