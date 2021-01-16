Poem: The Bike Ride

I used to roam when I was young
Past cul-de-sacs and creeks.
Taste of dew fresh on my tongue,
Biked on valley peaks.
I dreamt of life as it was up there,
Birds warbling from their trees.
But soon enough, I’d have to go
Back down to life’s mundanities.
On summer days, I longed to stay
Where branches kissed the sky.
But as I aged, my wonder would fade
Each time that I biked by.
I haven’t been in years and years,
I don’t know if I should return.
The ephemeral high of on that bike
Is one for which I yearn.
