(Illustration by Nadia Khan)
Waterloo Collegiate Institute

Poem: The Bike Ride

January 16, 2021

I used to roam when I was young 

Past cul-de-sacs and creeks.

Taste of dew fresh on my tongue,

Biked on valley peaks. 

 

I dreamt of life as it was up there, 

Birds warbling from their trees.

But soon enough, I’d have to go

Back down to life’s mundanities. 

 

On summer days, I longed to stay 

Where branches kissed the sky.

But as I aged, my wonder would fade

Each time that I biked by. 

 

I haven’t been in years and years,

I don’t know if I should return. 

The ephemeral high of on that bike

Is one for which I yearn. 