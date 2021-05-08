Poem: the ocean’s lone grave

graveyard of loss

battered skin with a rough dusting of salt

hangs

dripping jeweled coral piercing the air from its shelter

tucked between braided waterlogged seagreen tresses

Burrowing heels between shifting mountains of sand

cast storms of shells whisked away in winds of foam

Snakes of frothy bubbles caper around clamshell-wrapped ankles

as a cavernous groan trumpets vibrations through the flimsy seagrass

Scattered on smooth seaweed fabric embellished with sand dollars,

sea anemone glow like tiny dabs of luminous paint,

tracing whispers of constellations of endless screams and silenced last words