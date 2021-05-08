Poem: the ocean’s lone grave

graveyard of loss
battered skin with a rough dusting of salt
hangs
dripping jeweled coral piercing the air from its shelter
tucked between braided waterlogged seagreen tresses
Burrowing heels between shifting mountains of sand
cast storms of shells whisked away in winds of foam
Snakes of frothy bubbles caper around clamshell-wrapped ankles
as a cavernous groan trumpets vibrations through the flimsy seagrass
Scattered on smooth seaweed fabric embellished with sand dollars,
sea anemone glow like tiny dabs of luminous paint,
tracing whispers of constellations of endless screams and silenced last words
