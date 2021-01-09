Poem: Trust

My stained diary lays open on my bed,

adorned with flowers

the colors of the sky.

It looks like something my grandmother may own.

Perhaps a treasure,

hidden away and forgotten,

amongst her crowded attic.

My scent is woven into this book,

as the rosy perfume on my wrist

grazes the paper

with each story I write.

It knows each of my deepest secrets,

the ones I could never said out loud

or to the people I am closest to.

I flip through the pages,

soft and worn.

It sits patiently on my shelf,

waiting to be used.

A refuge for memories and thoughts

otherwise forgotten.

But how can I put more trust

in an object

than in those I love?