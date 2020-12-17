Poetry: Girl at the back of the bus

I think the girl at the back of the bus is crying again
her eyes blend with the rain
like a watercolor painting
in swirls of stormy gray
her cheeks press against the window
glowing silver under the haze
soft as spring petals
and just as thin
strands of her ink-black hair
drape over her murky eyes
smooth as silk curtains
too delicate to touch
her breath fogs over the glass
mist like minty kisses
undoing the reflection
of faded scars on her wrist
her friend sits beside her
consumed to her phone
oblivious to the girl staring into the rain
and her heart crying out
the boys in front of her
busy wresting over sports
too wounded by each other to glance behind
at her fabric wings bleeding out
no one notices the girl at the back of the bus
each one absorbed in their own demons
to hear the silent wails
from her soul dying out
the girl at the back of the bus is dead
the girl at the back of the bus has departed
flown away in her fabric wings
for the girl at the back of the bus was never real
i created her to help me recognize
the pain I was putting myself through
i hid at the back of the bus
because there no one could kick me
from behind my seat
but by isolating myself
alone in my bubble
i had lost people who loved me
people who supported me
and i had lost myself
