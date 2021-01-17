Poetry Two-Shot: Nature

light rye
flicker in the party’s fairy lights
padded feet fumble on the wooden porch planks
stars shine in the leaf-shaped ruddy strokes
A luminescent rose-leaf complexion peers over
the sugar-dusted treetops
—
striped
waterfalls of withered blond strands cascade gracefully
reaching for the gentle touch of concrete below
A jaunty trunk rooted sideways on a hill of tainted dew
sighs,
as echos of ghosts of pain scream into groves of mist
A bleary-eyed owl tucked away up in the sky hoots,
half-heartedly fluttering its flecked overlapping sheets of featherly down
Piercing whispers of trickling rivers of oil spins gold-weaved epics of past flourishing green
as a lithe deer prances by in a blink of a wistful trance-
all but pressed into a lith tattered scrap of aged film
