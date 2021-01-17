(Image Courtesy of ClorisCreates)
La Cañada High School

Poetry Two-Shot: Nature

January 17, 2021

light rye

flicker in the party’s fairy lights

padded feet fumble on the wooden porch planks

stars shine in the leaf-shaped ruddy strokes

A luminescent rose-leaf complexion peers over

the sugar-dusted treetops 

 

striped

waterfalls of withered blond strands cascade gracefully

reaching for the gentle touch of concrete below 

A jaunty trunk rooted sideways on a hill of tainted dew

sighs, 

as echos of ghosts of pain scream into groves of mist 

A bleary-eyed owl tucked away up in the sky hoots, 

half-heartedly fluttering its flecked overlapping sheets of featherly down 

Piercing whispers of trickling rivers of oil spins gold-weaved epics of past flourishing green 

as a lithe deer prances by in a blink of a wistful trance-  

all but pressed into a lith tattered scrap of aged film 