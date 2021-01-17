Poetry Two-Shot: Nature

light rye

flicker in the party’s fairy lights

padded feet fumble on the wooden porch planks

stars shine in the leaf-shaped ruddy strokes

A luminescent rose-leaf complexion peers over

the sugar-dusted treetops

—

striped

waterfalls of withered blond strands cascade gracefully

reaching for the gentle touch of concrete below

A jaunty trunk rooted sideways on a hill of tainted dew

sighs,

as echos of ghosts of pain scream into groves of mist

A bleary-eyed owl tucked away up in the sky hoots,

half-heartedly fluttering its flecked overlapping sheets of featherly down

Piercing whispers of trickling rivers of oil spins gold-weaved epics of past flourishing green

as a lithe deer prances by in a blink of a wistful trance-

all but pressed into a lith tattered scrap of aged film