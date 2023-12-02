Opinion: The growing shortage of nurses

Approximately 100,000 RNs (registered nurses) left the workforce during the past two years due to stress, burnout, and retirement, according to a study by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Another 610,388 stated to have intentions to leave the profession by 2027.

Throughout the years, healthcare industries worldwide have been struggling with a growing issue: a shortage of nurses. This looming issue is a major crisis that could have significant impacts on patient care, healthcare facilities and future generations. This shortage is not only affecting healthcare in the United States but is a global phenomenon that is evident in diverse countries regardless of their development. Although the specific factors affecting this crisis can vary, the common trends are consistent.

Aging population: One of the most significant influences on the nurse shortage in America is its gradually aging population. An aging population can be defined as a population that has more retired/elder people than young individuals able to work. As the population ages, the demand for healthcare services increases, resulting in a higher demand for healthcare professionals, especially nurses.

Educational barriers: Committing to a nursing profession requires lots of discipline, patience, education, and training. Due to the extreme competition, high costs, and long academic careers, many potential nurses are deterred from pursuing this path.

Burnout and stress: According to a nationwide survey done by the Washington Post, 55% of healthcare workers reported signs of feeling burnt out. For nurses specifically, the long-dreadful shifts, continuous pressure and lack of support from others and higher-ups are just a few factors contributing to their stress and compassion fatigue.

COVID impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the nurse shortage by putting massive pressure and stress on healthcare workers all over the world. Nurses faced unprecedented challenges, including long hours, limited resources and public pressure, which has led to many considering leaving the profession.

The consequences that arise from this issue significantly affect everyone around the world. The following issues are evident throughout the industry.

Healthcare facility strain: Overworked nurses can have extremely stressed lifestyles leading to higher turnover rates, making it challenging for healthcare facilities to maintain the highest skilled professionals. This creates lots of pressure and strain on both hospitals and clinics.

Decreased quality of care: A shortage of nurses can lead to less considerate care, higher patient-to-nurse ratios, and longer wait times. This can lead to a reduced quality of care and an increase in patient safety risks.

Economic impact: Nurse shortages can have economic consequences as well. Healthcare facilities or hospitals may need to offer higher salaries and benefits to retain and satisfy nurses, which can bring up healthcare costs.

Public health concerns: The crisis threatens public health by bringing concern for healthcare facilities’ abilities to react and respond efficiently to sudden emergencies or outbreaks.

Stakeholders have been trying different approaches to combat nursing shortages, attempting to address specifically recruitment and training issues. For example, in 2022 the University of Hawaii reportedly planned to use $1.75 million in state funds to create more than three dozen new nursing instructor positions, intending to double the number of nursing students accepted.

The White House has also joined this cause by proposing grants to a wide range of workforce stakeholders. Nonprofit healthcare organizations, industry organizations/trade groups, labor unions, labor-management organizations, education and training providers, and other stakeholders can apply for the DOL’s Nursing Expansion Grant program, which will provide $80 million in grants to help address “bottlenecks in training the U.S. nursing workforce and expand and diversify the pipeline of qualified nursing professionals.”

Through these collective efforts, the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects that through the next decade, RN employment will increase by 6%. Many are hopeful that the effects of the nursing shortage on the healthcare system will be diminished as support for them increases.

The dedication and hard work of nurses in the healthcare industry are irreplaceable, tirelessly serving and treating others, and even risking their lives to improve the health and well-being of patients.