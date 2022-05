This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Daniel Pearl Magnet High School students enjoyed a festive night of glamor and fun at this year’s junior/senior prom last Friday. After two years of canceled events due to the coronavirus, the more than 70 prom attendees were excited to be back.

The prom was held on May 20 at the Tarzana Community & Cultural Center and lasted from 5 to 10 p.m. The theme was “Putting on the Ritz,” inspired by “The Great Gatsby.”