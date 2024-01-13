Topics
Senior Cynthia Rendon uses ChatGPT for an assignment in her first period video production class. ChatGPT is an AI program used in video production class to help students write scripts. (Donovan Ochoa)

News

Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

For artificial intelligence, class is now in session

AI is changing the written world one click at a time.
<a href="https://highschool.latimes.com/author/donovanochoa/" target="_self">Donovan Ochoa</a>

Donovan Ochoa

January 13, 2024
Video production teacher Mark Middlebrook began integrating AI programs into his classroom last year, seeing it as an effective way to write and revise scripts. This year, he has chosen to continue utilizing AI for different assignments and technology help.

