How to support the Black Lives Matter movement while staying home

As a result of the killing of George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minneapolis man, the Black Lives Matter movement is taking a stand and making their voices heard. If you’re wondering how you can get involved and show your support while staying safe during a global pandemic, the best thing you can do is stay informed and access as many resources as possible. Here are a few.

For more ways, you can make your voice heard please visit https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/#donate

Where you can donate:

George Floyd Memorial Fund: The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has left many grieving but most of all his family. The GoFundMe page set up by Floyd’s brother is meant to support his loved ones during this difficult time. This will help with the burial expenses, lodging and travel for all court proceedings and assist the family as they continue to fight for justice.

Black Lives Matter L.A. Fund: The movement continues in Los Angeles and the leaders need support to continue to challenge the system. Your donation covers materials and supplies, travel and facilities costs related to actions, meetings and our ongoing work for change.

BLM Frontline Fund: Funds will support Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis with resources including food, medical supplies and transportation. Funds will also be used for political change that benefits young women and black LGBTQ+ nonbinary communities. Funds are sent to and distributed by women for political change.

Black-owned businesses Twitter thread: During some protests, many riots began to stir up, leading to the destruction of small businesses. Here is a thread of black-owned businesses you can support that were destroyed by looters.

Black Lives Matter Fund: An ongoing movement and fight to end violence, liberate Black people and end white supremacy forever. Support the fight for a better change.

Minnesota Freedom Fund: Support black youth movements. The Minnesota Freedom Fund also pays for criminal and immigration bail for those who can not afford it. They seek to end discriminatory, coercive and oppressive jailing.

Small Businesses Rebuild: During some protests, many riots and looting occurred, which led to the destruction of many small businesses. Here is a list of small businesses you can support, most of which are located in Minneapolis or Minnesota.

Black Visions Collective: An organization dedicated to black liberation. Creating the conditions for long term success and transformation. Join the vision where ALL black lives matter.

Brooklyn Community Bail Fund: A New York State charitable bail fund since 2015 has paid bail for nearly 5,000 presumptively innocent New Yorkers. They also work with other organizations that target legislative policy reform and systems change.

Black Mama Bail Out: A national bailout collective that is black-led and black-centered. They aim to bail out black mamas so that they can be with their families on Mother’s day. National Bailout also works with other groups to support ongoing bail reform efforts and create resources for organizers and advocates interested in ending pretrial detention.

Women for Political change: A nonprofit organization striving for political change. They also invest in the leadership and political power of young women and trans and nonbinary individuals throughout Minnesota.

Sign Petitions:

Raise The Degree: Derek M. Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd, was charged for 2nd-degree murder. The chokehold he had on Floyd was fatal. This petition supports the charge of first-degree murder (with the intention of killing someone) on Chauvin.

Justice for George Floyd: Millions around the world are fighting for justice. They’re protesting for justice. They’re making their voices heard. Sign to show your support.

Get The Officers Charged: The three police officers who stood there and watched Floyd be killed have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin in the murder. This petition calls for former officer Tou Thao to be charged with murder as well.

Breonna Taylor: Breonna Taylor is another incident of police brutality. She was gunned down and shot eight times in her own home in Louisville, KY when the officers had no warrant. This happened more than two months ago on March 13 and the officers have yet to face any charges. The fight for #JusticeforBre continues.

Ahmaud Arbery: On Feb. 23, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by a man and his son in Glynn County, Georgia while he jogged unarmed. It is believed that prosecutor George E. Barnhill covered up the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery, who was murdered out of prejudice/racism. The number of disregarded cases because of this man’s lack of judgment and concerns for justice could be many. This petition intends to disbar Barnhill from his position.

Life Sentence For Police Brutality: For many years, black men and women have been targeted and faced with police brutality. It’s time that this crime is validated as more than just the loss of one’s job. The only way to change this narrative is by inflicting a heavy punishment such as life in prison.

More resources:

Resources to learn about the Black Lives Matter movement:

Numbers to call and text:

Call DA Mike Freeman in Minnesota (612-348-5550) and demand prosecution to: Derek Chauvin (Badge #1087) Tou Thoa (Badge #7162)

Text FLOYD to 55-156

Text JUSTICE to 66-8336

Text ENOUGH to 55-165

Leave a message for Louisville Mayor and demand justice for Breonna Taylor at (502) 574-2003

Register to vote!

Share and repost resources online to educate those around you

Resources were found on blacklivesmatters.carrd.co, a website that’s continuously updated every day with more ways you can help.