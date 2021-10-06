Topics

Log In

     About            How to Join

Senior Justice Harper receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sept. 28 due to the LAUSD Mandate. (Elishava Ibarra / The Pearl Post)

News

Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

LAUSD announces vaccine mandate for all eligible students

Los Angeles Unified School District is the first district in the country to require eligible students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Non-vaccinated students who do not get the vaccine by Jan. 10, 2022 will not be permitted to enter campus. “I do support my colleagues on the Board of Education in supporting this resolution,” school…
<a href="https://highschool.latimes.com/author/jessicaannam/" target="_self">Jessica Melkonyan</a>

Jessica Melkonyan

October 6, 2021

Los Angeles Unified School District is the first district in the country to require eligible students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Non-vaccinated students who do not get the vaccine by Jan. 10, 2022 will not be permitted to enter campus.

“I do support my colleagues on the Board of Education in supporting this resolution,” school board member Scott Schmerlson said in an interview. “I believe that t his is the way to help us avoid anyone else getting sick with COVID-19.”

Schmerlson did not participate in the vote due to his financial investment in Pfizer Biotech, the company that makes the vaccine for those under 18 years old. It would be unethical for Schmerlson to vote on this resolution. However, he did clarify that he is all for the mandate.

As of Aug. 30, vaccinated students who’ve been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case in school do not have to be quarantined if they are asymptomatic and show proof of a negative test. On Sept. 11, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School parents and faculty were informed that there was a recent positive COVID-19 test amongst the students. Those who have been in possible close contact with the student were informed and required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days unless vaccinated.

DPMHS has a mobile vaccination unit that will be on campus on Sept. 28, for dose one and Oct. 19 for dose two. Petrossian mentioned that there are several students who have received their vaccine, yet have not uploaded the vaccination information onto their Daily Pass.

“Many of our kids are already vaccinated,” Petrossian said. “I would say around 80-100% of our faculty are vaccinated.”

Sophomore Daniel Hernandez feels that mandating the vaccine is the best option because not only will it stop the spread of COVID-19, it will also make him feel safer attending school on-campus.

“I feel concerned about going to school sometimes knowing that some students aren’t vaccinated,” Hernandez said. “Especially when there are different variants now, it’s concerning.”

LAUSD’s goal is to safely continue on-campus learning for students while maintaining students and families’ health as their top priority. Schools will continue to require daily screenings, mask coverage, COVID-19 testing and consistent hygiene care. All LAUSD faculty and staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 15.

“I don’t want anyone in our schools to go home and pass on COVID-19 to members at their homes,” Schmerlson said. “Vaccinating everyone in the family is the only way we will be able to protect ourselves.”COVID-

Column: Playing high school basketball during COVID

Column: Playing high school basketball during COVID

by |

Like many teens across the world today, my first year of high school was spent in quarantine at home, attending online classes. At my high school, no sports were allowed or available in Fall 2020. As cases of COVID started to decline this spring, it was announced by...

High School Insider is a user-generated content website that enables students to post their stories and report on issues that matter to them and their communities. Through HS Insider, students are provided the opportunity to join a network of more than 300 schools, attend conferences, apply for internships and reach thousands with their reporting.

Interested in getting involved?

Send an email to Molly.Heber@latimes.com.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection

Presented By