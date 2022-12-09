UTLA members call for higher pay, smaller class sizes during local rally

by Delilah Brumer and Angela Ledesma
UTLA members hold up signs and play instruments on the side of Balboa Boulevard on Dec. 5. (Photo by Angela Ledesma)
A group of UTLA protesters hold up signs on Dec. 5. (Photo by Angela Ledesma)
Sylvia Garcia, a Bassett Street Elementary School teacher, shouts into a megaphone during a United Teacher Los Angeles rally on Dec. 5. The rally involved hundreds of Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) employees, who gathered next to LAUSD Local District Northwest headquarters to call for higher salaries and smaller class sizes. (Photo by Delilah Brumer)
UTLA Vice President of Elementary Schools Gloria Martinez gives a speech to a crowd of protesters on Dec. 5. (Photo by Delilah Brumer)
UTLA members hold up signs as cars pass by and honk in support on the side of Balboa Boulevard on Dec. 5. (Photo by Delilah Brumer)
A group of UTLA protesters hold up signs as the sun sets on Dec. 5. (Photo by Delilah Brumer)
A student supporter of UTLA holds up a sign that reads “Stop the school 2 prison pipeline,” on Dec. 5. (Photo by Delilah Brumer)
United Teachers Los Angeles members and supporters protested on Dec. 5 next to the Los Angeles Unified School District Local District Northwest headquarters. Hundreds of people gathered to call for higher salaries, smaller class sizes and more funding for schools.
Related