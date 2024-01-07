Essay: The ultimate guide for your first bearded dragon

Have you ever thought about being a dragon owner? Well, I’m here to introduce a spiky creature that comes in a variety of colors: the bearded dragons. Bearded dragons are reptiles, and most importantly, they are friendly. They like to interact with their owners, and they actually recognize their owner’s voice too. Also, they don’t really require too much to live; all they need is UV light and a proper terrarium.

Food is also very easy to provide for a bearded dragon, crickets and mealworms with calcium power are enough for a bearded dragon to survive. Their food must contain calcium, because calcium is very important for their bone growth, and also skin health. If they have calcium deficiency, their skin can turn gray and lose their original color, so just keep in mind that providing enough calcium is important.

Calcium powder is a good source of calcium for your bearded dragon. You can always cover the crickets with calcium power and then feed it to your bearded dragon. Also sunlight, this is where they get their vitamin D3 from, so taking your bearded dragon out to get some sunlight is really good for them.

Moving onto the environment for the bearded dragon, they need sunlight to survive. Therefore, a basking light is essential for bearded dragons, as well as water. Even though they live in deserts, water is still essential for them to survive. It could be from food, or you can spray some water mist on your dragon daily. As simple as that, your dragon can for sure be healthy and happy for the day.

And here are some tips on shedding for your beardie. For baby bearded dragons, shedding should be quite often because they are getting bigger! Just make sure they have enough calcium and protein from their food to stay healthy. When it comes to shedding, owners don’t have to help or touch them. It is a natural process for them. But owners have the choice to watch your beadies color get brighter each time they shed.

Overall, beardies are pretty easy to get. You can find them in normal pet stores, and get the first hand experience right away. Remember to wash your hands after interacting with your bearded dragon too! The germs it carries can make you sick, so staying sanitized is both healthy for you and your beardie. Good luck and have fun having your first bearded dragon!