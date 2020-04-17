Opinion: The importance of exercise and healthy eating habits

Everyone, most likely, has the desire to feel motivated and ready for the day; but that can change drastically if one has cold pizza and a can of soda for breakfast. If you start your day on an unhealthy note, chances are, it negatively affects the start of your morning.

On the other hand, starting off a bit healthier surely benefits the rest of the day. As a high school student who is busy with diving and academics, it’s not always easy to avoid the temptation of cheap satisfaction; but, I’ve made a concerted effort to try.

In the morning, when my alarm blares, I’d much rather hit the snooze button — admittedly, sometimes I do — but, I personally feel much better and refreshed when I start my morning by eating a healthy breakfast, rather than scrolling through my social media while gorging on chips.

I notice that whenever I eat either a bad breakfast or none at all, my concentration levels during school are off. I tend to fall asleep in class (don’t tell my mom) or my body begins to feel weak. My personal feelings were confirmed by Healthline, who reported children with a poor diet run the risk of “growth and developmental problems and poor academic performance, and bad eating habits can persist for the rest of their lives.” This fact alone should motivate us to stop our bad eating habits even though the temptations are irresistible.

Exercising also helps my body stay in great shape. Being a competitive platform and springboard diver I attend practice every day. I do dry-land and pool training as well as conditioning and basics. My workout not only helps me stay in shape but also aids in relieving most of my stresses and anxieties.

After my practice is complete, I feel motivated to eat healthier so that I could focus on my studying, which most people probably feel. Whenever I have off days and decide not to exercise, I tend to get upset easier and my body gets heavy and bloated. By exercising and eating nutritious meals rather than laying in bed while eating junk, my mentality and mood are impacted influencing my daily routines.

Moving away from personal anecdotes, a composed diet, as well as physical movement, is critical as our organs and tissues need proper nutrition in order to effectively function. Without nutrition and exercise, our bodies have a higher risk of getting diseases, infections or even death.

These unwise eating habits and lack of exercise also lead to diabetes and obesity. More than 2.8 million people have died from obesity and 2.2 million for diabetes. According to BBC News, an 18-year-old boy tragically died from sudden adult death syndrome. The teenager was overweight and had an addiction to junk food. Not only did he consume himself with his bad eating habits, but he also spent more than 12 hours a day playing video games. Doctors told his mother obesity was a major contributing factor towards his death, and his devastated parents are speaking out in the hopes of stopping other young people facing a similar fate.

Recently, the Center for Science claimed that the main causes of death are due to a negatively influenced diet. Although it’s very challenging, it is important to face your own temptations and challenge yourself to stock up on fruits and veggies and get the treadmill going.

Ultimately, just by changing our diets and lifestyle, our lives could be saved and lifted up from our depressed and lazy bodies. This conscious decision can also impact how we act during the day and how well we concentrate during school or work. I love to sit around eating ice cream while watching Netflix, but that cannot be a constant. Having a healthy diet overall leads only to happiness and productivity in our lives.