CVUSD field trips and activities canceled due to Coronavirus concerns

Chino Valley Unified School District students are feeling the first effects of decisions to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Superintendent Norm Enfield has just issued a statement to the community notifying that he has ordered for the cancelation and postponing of field trips, student-sponsored events, and many extracurricular activities. CVUSD staff members and district personnel are now communicating with students and parents as to which activities are affected.

However, extracurricular activities aren’t the only things that have been canceled. Fourth period was interrupted today by Dr. Kimberly Cabrera over the PA system, explaining that this week’s planned rally has been postponed, but students still need to show up to class as if it were a normally scheduled day.

Cabrera’s announcement is following Governor Gavin Newsom’s order that events with 250 or more people should be canceled and smaller events where people will need to be within 6 feet of each other should also be canceled.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s order has caused the canceling and postponement of events statewide, such as concerts, festivals, conventions, and sports games. Unfortunately, several large events that groups on campus were looking forward to have also been disrupted.

FFA’s state Leadership conference, the Associated Student Body’s CASL leadership conference, journalism’s National JEA conference and competition in Nashville, Tenn., a trip to the Museum of Tolerance and the Downtown Los Angeles Metro Trip, several competition trips for Band, and dance nationals for the dance team are all canceled or postponed.

Shawnee Herrera, band’s woodwind captain, expressed her disappointment over cancelations.

“This whole outbreak thing is terrible. It has canceled band’s plans for Orlando, the Reno jazz festival, as well as our own music festival. It’s taking away our opportunity to perform the music we have worked ardently on for months. It not only goes for band but all of the performing arts groups and even sports,” Herrera said.

According to Superintendent Enfield’s statement, the Public Health Department has not recommended the closure of schools as of now. The CVUSD school board will be having an emergency meeting today at 4 p.m. to discuss how to proceed in handling the COVID-19 situation from here.

Enfield promises that the board has students’ best interests in mind and that the CVUSD will continue updating parents and students as the situation proceeds.